India logs 490 COVID-19 deaths, 41,195 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 12, 2021

India today logged 490 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 41,195 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours even as most parts of the country continued to witness a downtrend in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country had reported 497 deaths and 38,353 cases of infection yesterday.

The continuing high numbers of new cases and deaths in Kerala remained a major cause of concern for the state and Central authorities.

At 23,500, the state accounted for as much as 57 per cent of the new cases in India in the last 24 hours. The state also reported 116 deaths in this period. It had reported 21,119 cases and 152 deaths yesterday.

Overall, the number of deaths in 24 hours in the country remained below 500 for the fifth day today.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 45 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 65th consecutive day today.

However, the number of new cases crossed the 40,000-mark again today after staying below that level for five consecutive days.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 429,669 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose past the 32-million mark today to 32,077,706.

Of the 499 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 163, followed by 116 deaths in Kerala, 65 in Odisha, 33 in Karnataka, 28 in Tamil Nadu, 18 in Andhra Pradesh, 14 in Assam, and 10 each in Manipur and Meghalaya.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

National capital Delhi reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 31,260,050 today, up 39,069 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.45% today.

After falling for five consecutive days, the number of active cases went by by 1,636 to 387,987 today.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has risen to 52.36 crore, including 44,19,627 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.23% while the Daily Positivity rate was 1.94% today, staying below 3% for the last 17 days.

