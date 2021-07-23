India logs 483 COVID-19 deaths, 35,342 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 23, 2021

India today logged 483 deaths due to COVID-19 and 35,342 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic seemed to be decelerating in most parts of the country.

The country had reported 507 COVID-19 deaths and 41,383 new cases of infection yesterday.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 26 days now and below 100,000 for the 46th consecutive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 419,470 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 31,293,062 today.

Of the 483 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 122 and Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, for 120, followed by 67 in Odisha, 31 in Karnataka, 29 in Tamil Nadu, 22 in Assam, 14 in Meghalaya, 13 in West Bengal and 12 each in Andhra Pradesh and Meghalaya.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours. National capital Delhi posted one COVID-19 death in this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 30,468,079 today, up 38,470 from yesterday. The recovery rate rose to 97.36% from 97.34% yesterday.

After rising slightly for two consecutive days, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country has fallen by 3,881 to 405,513 today.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has increased past the 42-crore mark to 42.34 crore today, including 54,76,423 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.14% while the Daily Positivity rate stood at 2.12%. It has remained less than 3% for 32 consecutive days now.

