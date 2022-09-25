India logs 4,777 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 23 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 25, 2022

India on Sunday logged 4,777 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours -- lower than Saturday's numbers.

The country had on Saturday reported 4,912 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 38 deaths.

The 23 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 11 backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining 12 deaths, Maharashtra accounted for three, followed by two each in Punjab and Tamil Nadu and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.