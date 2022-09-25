India logs 4,777 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 23 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, September 25, 2022
India on Sunday logged 4,777 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours -- lower than Saturday's numbers.
The country had on Saturday reported 4,912 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 38 deaths.
The 23 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 11 backlog cases in Kerala.
Of the remaining 12 deaths, Maharashtra accounted for three, followed by two each in Punjab and Tamil Nadu and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,510 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,568,114 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,995,610 today, up 5,196 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.72%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 442 to 43,994 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 217.56 crore today, including 15.63 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.58% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.63% today.
A total of 89.36 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.02 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
