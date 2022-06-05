India logs 4,270 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 15 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 5, 2022

India today logged 4,270 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- slightly higher than yesterday's number -- and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The 15 deaths registered in the last 24 hours include 13 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.

The remaining two deaths included one each in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The 4,270 new cases of COVID-19 infection posted in the country in the last 24 hours included 1,465 in Kerala, 1,357 in Maharashtra, 405 in Delhi and 222 in Karnataka.

The country had yesterday recorded 3,962 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 26 deaths, including 20 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,692 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,176,817 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,628,073 today, up 2,619 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.73%.

However, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 13th consecutive day today, by 1,636 to 24,052.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 194.09 crore today, including 11.92 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate rose to 1.03% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 0.84% today.

A total of 85.26 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.13 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN