India logs 4,209 more COVID-19 deaths, 259,551 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, May 21, 2021

India today logged 4,209 more deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 259,551 new cases of infection as the spread of the coronavirus disease continued to slow down in many states even as the relatively high numbers remained a major cause of concern.

The 4,209 deaths reported today was higher than 3,874 posted yesterday but lower than the record high of 4,529 registered on May 19 -- which was the most in a single day since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January last year and also the highest number of cases reported in a single day by any country in the world.

At 259,551, the number of new cases today is lower than the 276,110 recorded yesterday and reverses a two-day uptrend. It is also the lowest since April 20, when the country had registered 259,170 fresh cases of infection.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period, 414,188, was reported on May 7.

This is the 12th consecutive day that the number of new cases has remained below the 400,000-mark and the fifth successive day that it has remained below 300,000.

But, while the daily numbers are falling in several states, they are still at high levels, which means that the lockdowns and other restrictions put in place in various states would continue for some more time in most places.

There is also serious concern about the spread of the pandemic to peri-urban, rural and tribal areas in several states.

There has been improvement in the supply of medical oxygen in many places and the Central and State governments as well as other agencies continued to take measures to address various issues like shortages of hospital beds, medicines and so on.

Aid from abroad as well as from the corporate sector and NGOs, in the form of liquid medical oxygen, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines and equipment, has also started to flow in and is making a difference.

Adding to the difficulties of the people is the shortage of vaccines in many places.

Of the 259,551 new cases of infection posted in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by far, accounted for 29,911, dropping below the 30,000-mark after touching 34,031 yesterday.

However, the number of deaths in the state in the last 24 hours rose significantly to 738 from 594 yesterday.

Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, saw a slight increase in the number of new cases to 1,433 from 1,329 yeterday while the number of deaths in the city also went up marginally to 59 from 57 yesterday.

Among the other districts in Maharashtra, there were 91 deaths in Pune, 52 in Kolhapur, 50 in Raigad, 47 in Beed, 36 in Nagpur, 32 in Sangli and 31 in Palghar.

In national capital Delhi, the number of new cases of infection has come down further to 3,231 in the last 24 hours and the number of deaths to 233.

Karnataka, among the most-affected states, also saw a decline in the number of new cases to 28,869 from 32,281 yesterday. However, the number of deaths shot up to 548 from 468 yesterday.

State capital Bengaluru reported 9,409 fresh cases of infection and 289 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 11,772 cases and 218 deaths yesterday.

Tamil Nadu, which has seen a rise in cases in recent days, reported 35,579 new cases of infection and 397 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state had reported 34,875 cases and 365 deaths yesterday.

Kerala, another state which has seen an uptrend in recent days, logged a record high of 128 deaths and 30,491 new cases of infection in the last 24 huours. The state had reported 112 deaths and 32,762 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in India so far has increased to 291,331 while the total number of cases so far, since the first coronavirus cases were reported in India in late January 2020, has crossed 26 million and stood at 26,031,991 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has climbed to 22,712,735, up 357,295 from yesterday. The recovery rate has improved to 87.24% from 86.74% yesterday.

This is the eighth consecutive day that the number of recoveries has exceeded the number of new cases.

The number of active cases fell by 101,953 to 3,027,925 today. The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,26 in recent months. Since May 11, there has been a downtrend.

The world has reported a total of 165.537 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.430 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (33.056 million) and ahead of Brazil (15.894 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks third after the US (588,536) and Brazil (444,094).

