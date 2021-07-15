India logs 41,806 new COVID-19 cases, 581 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 15, 2021

India today logged 41,806 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 581 deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate in most parts of the country but there was concern about the high numbers of cases in some parts.

The country had reported 38,792 new cases of infection and 624 deaths yesterday. This was the second consecutive day of a rise in the number of cases. However, the number of deaths has been coming down for the last few days.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 18 days now and below 100,000 for the 38th consecutive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 411,989.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 30,987,880 today.

Of the 581 deaths posted in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 170, followed by 128 deaths in Kerala, 65 in Odisha, 55 in Tamil Nadu, 45 in Karnataka, 22 in Assam, 17 in Manipur, 15 in Andhra Pradesh and 14 in West Bengal.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours. There was one COVID-19 death in national capital Delhi during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 30,143,850, up 39,130 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.27% today.

This is the 63rd consecutive day that the number of recoveries has exceeded the number of new cases.

However, the number of active cases rose by 2,095 to 432,041 today.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said a total of 39.13 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far, including 34.97 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.21% while the Daily Positivity rate stood at 2.15%. It has remained less than 3% for 24 consecutive days now.

