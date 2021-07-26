India logs 416 COVID-19 deaths, 39,361 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 26, 2021

India today logged 416 deaths due to COVID-19 and 39,361 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic maintained a downward trend in most parts of the country.

Kerala, which has been recording consistently high numbers for the past several weeks, posted 17,466 new cases and 66 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, lower than the 18,531 cases and 98 deaths registered yesterday.

The country had reported 535 and 39,742 new cases of infection yesterday.

The number of deaths in a day has fallen below 500 again today after staying above that level for two consecutive days.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 29 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 49th consecutive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 420,967 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 31,411,262 today.

Of the 416 COVID-19 deaths posted in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 123, followed by 67 in Odisha, 66 in Kerala, 22 each in Assam, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Manipur and ten in Meghalaya.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours. There were two COVID-19 deaths in national capital Delhi during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 30,579,106 today, up 35,968 from yesterday. The recovery rate fell slightly to 97.35% from 97.36% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country increased by 2,977 to 411,189 today.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has increased to 43.51 crore today, including 18,99,874 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.31% while the Daily Positivity rate rose today to 3.41% today, after staying below 3% for 34 consecutive days.

