File photo of a health worker administering a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in Bengaluru, on January 3, 2022.Dhananjay Yadav/IANS
India logs 408 new cases of COVID-19 infection, five deaths in last 24 hours

By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, November 24, 2022

India on Thursday logged 408 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- more than Wednesday's number -- and five deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Wednesday reported 360 new cases of COVID-19 infection and five deaths.

The five COVID-19 deaths recorded today included one in Rajasthan and four backlog cases in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,601 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,670,483 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,134,001 today, up 568 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 165 to 5,881 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.88 crore today, including 90,008 doses given in the last 24 hours.

