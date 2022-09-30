India logs 3,947 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 18 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 30, 2022

India on Friday logged 3,947 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 18 deaths -- lower than Thursday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Thursday reported 4,272 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 27 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 1,445 of the new cases of infection posted today, followed by 531 in Tamil Nadu and 453 in Maharashtra.

The 18 deaths registered today included nine backlog cases in Kerala. Of the remaining nine, there were two deaths each in Maharashtra and West Bengal, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.