India logs 3,947 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 18 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, September 30, 2022
India on Friday logged 3,947 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 18 deaths -- lower than Thursday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Thursday reported 4,272 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 27 deaths.
Kerala accounted for 1,445 of the new cases of infection posted today, followed by 531 in Tamil Nadu and 453 in Maharashtra.
The 18 deaths registered today included nine backlog cases in Kerala. Of the remaining nine, there were two deaths each in Maharashtra and West Bengal, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
With the latest data released this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,629 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,587,307 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,019,095 today, up 5,096 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.73%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 1,167 to 39,583 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 218.52 crore today, including 34.21 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.23% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.44% today.
A total of 89.50 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.20 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
