India logs 3,847 COVID-19 deaths, 211,298 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, May 27, 2021

India today logged 3,847 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 211,298 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic maintained a decelerating trend though the overall numbers remained fairly high and, therefore, a cause for concern.

The country had reported 4,157 deaths and 208,921 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

With the latest data from the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW), the death toll so far rose to 315,235 today while the total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, has climbed to 27,369,093.

Adding to the crisis are factors like the increasing numbers of cases of post-COVID complications like mucormycosis, or black fungus, which has emerged as a major cause of worry in several states.

The spread of COVID-19 to peri-urban, rural and tribal areas in several states is another cause of concern as is the continuing shortage of vaccines.

The country has registered more than 4,000 deaths in a single day on 13 days this month. The highest number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in India in a single day was 4,529 on May 19. That was also the highest number of cases reported in a single day in any country in the world.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period, 414,188, was reported on May 7.

This is the 18th consecutive day that the number of new cases has remained below the 400,000-mark and the 11th successive day that it has remained below 300,000.

The number of new cases in 24 hours has gone up for two consecutive days now since it had fallen to below 200,000 for the first time in weeks, at 196,427, on May 25.

Most states are extending the lockdowns and other restrictions for some more time in view of the high daily numbers as well as the spread of the disease to the smaller towns and rural areas.

Of the 211,298 new cases of infection posted in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by far, accounted for 24,752, higher than the 24,136 posted yesterday. The state also reported 992 deaths, which included 539 previously unreported deaths which have been added to the tally after reconciliation of the data of the last few days.

Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, saw an increase in the number of new cases to 1,352 from 1,029 yesterday. The number of deaths in the city in the last 24 hours dropped to 34 from 37 yesterday.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country has risen to 24,633,951, up 283,135 from yesterday. The recovery rate has improved to 90% from 89.66% yesterday.

This is the 14th consecutive day that the number of recoveries has exceeded the number of new cases.

The number of active cases fell by 75,864 to 2,419,907 today. The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,26 in recent months. Since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The world has reported a total of 168.197 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.494 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (33.190 million) and ahead of Brazil (16.274 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks third after the US (591,947) and Brazil (454,429).

NNN