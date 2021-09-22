India logs 383 COVID-19 deaths, 26,964 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 22, 2021

India today logged 383 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 26,964 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours even as most parts of the country continued to witness a deceleration in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country had reported 252 COVID-19 deaths and 26,115 new cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, recorded 15,768 new cases of infection and 214 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 15,692 cases and 92 deaths yesterday.

The state accounted for more than 58% of the new cases of infection and more than 55% of the deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 85 consecutive days. It has remained below 40,000 for 12 days now and under 30,000 for two consecutive days.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 445,768.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,531,498 today.

Of the 383 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 214, followed by 70 in Maharashtra, 21 in Karnataka, 19 in Tamil Nadu, 14 in West Bengal and 11 in Andhra Pradesh.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 17 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,783,741, up 34,167 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood improved to 97.76%-- the highest since March 2020 -- from 97.74% yesterday.

The number of active cases in the country dropped by 7,586 to 301,989 today, the lowest in 186 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had risen to 82.65 crore today, including 75.57 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 2.08 % today, below 3% for the 89th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.69% today, below 3% for 23 consecutive days now.

