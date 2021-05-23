India logs 3,741 COVID-19 deaths, 240,842 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, May 23, 2021

India today logged 3,741 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 240,842 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours even as the increasing numbers of cases of post-COVID complications like mucormycosis, or black fungus, has emerged as a major cause of concern in several states.

The country has reported about 8,848 cases of mucormycosis, with Gujarat accounting for the highest at 2,281, followed by Maharashtra (2,000), Andhra Pradesh (910), Madhya Pradesh (720) Rajasthan (700), Karnataka (5,00), Haryana (250), Delhi (197), Punjab (95), Chhattisgarh (87), Bihar (56), Tamil Nadu (40), Kerala (36), Jharkhand (27), Odisha (15), Goa (12) and Chandigarh (8).

While the declining numbers of new cases of COVID-19 point to a deceleration in the spread of the pandemic in many states, the numbers are still at very high levels and, along with the high daily death toll, remain a source of worry for the authorities.

The 3,741 deaths registered today is lower than the 4,194 posted yesterday, and marks a return to below-4000 levels after staying above that mark for two consecutive days. The country has registered more than 4,000 deaths in a single day on 11 days this month.

The highest number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in India in a single day, since the first cases of the disease were reported in the country in late January last year, was 4,529 on May 19. It was also the highest number of cases reported in a single day in any country in the world.

At 240,842, the number of new cases recorded today is lower than the 257,299 posted yesterday. It is also the lowest since April 17, when the country had registered 234,692 fresh cases of infection.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period, 414,188, was reported on May 7.

This is the 14th consecutive day that the number of new cases has remained below the 400,000-mark and the seventh successive day that it has remained below 300,000.

Most states are extending the lockdowns and other restrictions for some more time in view of the high daily numbers as well as the spread of the disease to the smaller towns and rural areas.

Of the 240,842 new cases of infection posted in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by far, accounted for 26,133, markedly lower than the 29,644 reported yesterday.

The state reported 682 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 1,263 yesterday, though that number had included 738 unreported deaths of the past few days, added after a reconciliation of data.

Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, saw a decline in the number of new cases to 1,268 from 1,415 yesterday. The number of deaths in the city also came down slightly from 54 yesterday to 54 today.

Among the other districts in Maharashtra, there were 53 deaths each in Pune and Beed, 43 each in Solapur and Kolhapur, 37 in Aurangabad, 36 each in Ahmednagar and Sangli, 32 in Raigad and 31 in Nashik.

In national capital Delhi, the number of new cases of infection has dropped below the 3000-mark and stood at 2,260 in the last 24 hours as compared to 3,009 reported yesterday. The number of deaths in this period has also come down significantly from 252 yesterday to 182 today.

Tamil Nadu, which has seen a rise in cases in recent days, reported 35,873 new cases of infection and 448 deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than the 36,184 new cases and 467 deaths registered yesterday.

Kerala, another state which has seen an uptrend in recent days, logged a new high of 176 deaths as compared to the previous high of 142 yesterday. The state had reported 142 deaths and 29,673 cases yesterday.

Among the other states, Karnataka reported 451 deaths in the last 24 hours, the second highest in the country after Maharashtra, followed by 218 in Uttar Pradesh, 201 in Punjab, 154 in West Bengal, 134 in Uttarakhand and 118 in Andhra Pradesh.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in India so far has increased to 299,266 while the total number of cases so far, since the first coronavirus cases were reported in India in late January 2020, has climbed to 26,530,132 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has increased to 23,425,467, up 355,102 from yesterday. The recovery rate has improved to 88.29% from 87.75% yesterday.

This is the tenth consecutive day that the number of recoveries has exceeded the number of new cases.

The number of active cases fell by 118,001 to 2,805,399 today. The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,26 in recent months. Since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

Karnataka accounts for the highest number of active cases today at 483,225, followed by 354,830 in Maharashtra, 289,657 in Kerala, 284,278 in Tamil Nadu, 210,683 in Andhra Pradesh, 131,688 in West Bengal and 122,330 in Rajasthan.

The world has reported a total of 166.699 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.454 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (33.104 million) and ahead of Brazil (16.047 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks third after the US (589,703) and Brazil (448,208).

