India logs 369 COVID-19 deaths, 37,875 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 8, 2021

India today logged 369 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 37,875 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours, significantly higher than yesterday's numbers.

The country had posted 290 COVID-19 deaths and 31,222 new cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, registered 25,772 new cases in the last 24 hours, more than 68% of the total number of new cases of infection registered in the country in this period. The state also reported 189 of the 369 deaths in the country. It had recorded 19,688 new cases and 135 deaths yesterday.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 71 consecutive days. It has stayed below 40,000 for three days now after staying above that mark for five consecutive days.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 441,411 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,096,718 today.

Of the 369 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 189, followed by 86 deaths in Maharashtra, 19 in Tamil Nadu, 15 in Karnataka and 10 in Andhra Pradesh.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 14 states and Union Territories posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours. National capital Delhi recorded one COVID-19 death in this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,264,051 today, up 39,114 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved to 97.48% from 97.47% yesterday.

Maintaining a downtrend for the third consecutive day today, the number of active cases in the country fell by 1,608 to 391,256 today.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 70 crore to stand at 70,75,43,018, including 78,47,625 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 2.49% today, below 3% for the 75th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 2.16% today, below 3% for nine consecutive days now.

