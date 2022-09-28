India logs 3,615 new cases of COVID-19, 22 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 28, 2022

India on Wednesday logged 3,615 new cases of COVID-19 infection --higher than Tuesday's number -- and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Tuesday reported 3,230 new cases of infecton and 32 deaths.

Of the 3,615 cases recorded today, Kerala accounted for 1,145, followed by 537 in Tamil Nadu and 406 in Karnataka.

The 22 deaths registered today included eight backlog cases in Kerala. Of the remaining 14, there were two deaths each in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and West Bengal and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh.

With the latest data released this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,584 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,579,088 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,009,525 today, up 4,972 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.72%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 1,379 to 40,979 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 217.96 crore today, including 13.87 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.12% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.55% today.

A total of 89.44 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.23 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

