India logs 3,545 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, adds 27 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, May 6, 2022

India today logged 3,545 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.

However, the 27 deaths added today included as many as 26 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala. The one other death due to the pandemic was reported from Tripura.

The country had yesterday recorded 3,275 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 55 deaths, including 52 previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,002 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,094,938 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,551,248 today, up 3,549 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went down slightly today, by 31 to 19,688.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 189.81 crore today, including 16.59 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.76% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.79% today.

A total of 83.98 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.65 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

