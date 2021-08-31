India logs 350 COVID-19 deaths, 30,941 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 31, 2021

India today logged 350 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 30,941 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, significantly lower than yesterday's numbers.

The country had recorded 380 COVID-19 deaths and 42,909 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, accounted for more than 63 per cent of the new cases registered in the country in the last 24 hours, at 19,622, and 132 of the 350 deaths. The state had reported 29,836 new cases and 75 deaths yesterday.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 63 consecutive days now. It fell below 40,000 today after a gap of five days.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 438,560 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 32,768,880 today.

Of the 350 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 132, followed by 67 deaths in Odisha, 52 in Maharashtra, 21 in Tamil Nadu, 15 each in Assam and Karnataka, 13 in Andhra Pradesh and 11 in West Bengal.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

In national capital Delhi, one COVID-19 death was reported during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 31,959,680 today, up 36,275 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved to 97.53% from 97.51% yesterday.

The number of active cases, which had gone up for six consecutive days, fell by 5,684 today to 370,640.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has gone up to 64.05 crore, including 59.62 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 2.51% today, below 3% for the 67th day, while Daily Positivity Rate went up to 2.22% today.

