India logs 3,377 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 60 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 29, 2022

India today logged 3,377 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours, slightly higher than yesterday's numbers.

The 60 deaths registered in the country in the last 24 hours included 42 previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities in Karnataka and 14 in Kerala.

Of the remaining four deaths, Delhi and Maharashtra accounted for two each.

The country had yesterday recorded 3,303 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 39 deaths, including 36 previously undeclared COVID-19 deaths in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 523,753 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,072,176 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,530,622 today, up 2,496 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country rose for the second consecutive day today, going up by 821 to 17,801.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 188.65 crore today, including 22.80 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.71% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.63%.

A total of 83.69 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.73 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN