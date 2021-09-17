India logs 320 COVID-19 deaths, 34,403 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 17, 2021

India today logged 320 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 34,403 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours even as most parts of the country continued to see a deceleration in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

At 320, the number of deaths was lower than the 431 recorded yesterday, while the number of new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, at 34,403, was significantly higher than yesterday's figure of 30,570.

Yesterday's number of 431 deaths had included 68 previously unreported deaths of the past many months in Goa.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, registered 22,182 new cases of infection and 178 deaths in the last 24 hours, as compared to 17,681 cases and 208 deaths yesterday. The state, thus, accounted for more than 64% of the new cases of infection and more than 55% of the deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 80 consecutive days. It has remained below 40,000 for eight days now but has stayed above the 30,000-mark for two days after dipping below that level for four days.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 444,248.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,381,728 today.

Of the 320 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 178, followed by 45 in Maharashtra, 25 in Tamil Nadu, 18 in Karnataka and 14 in Andhra Pradesh.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 17 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

National capital Delhi recorded one COVID death after eight deaths of zero deaths and 28 fresh cases of infection in this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,598,424, up 37,950 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved to 97.65% from 97.64% yesterday.

The number of active cases in the country decreased by 3,867 to 339,056 today.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 77 crore and stood at 77,24,25,744 today, including 63.97 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.97% today, below 3% for the 84th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 2.25% today, below 3% for 18 consecutive days now.

NNN