India logs 318 COVID-19 deaths, 22,431 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 7, 2021

India today logged 318 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 22,431 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours, significantly higher than the numbers posted yesterday.

The country had reported 278 COVID-19 deaths and 18,833 new cases of infection yesterday.

The number of new cases in a single day crossed the the 20,000-mark again today after remaining below that level for two days.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for a few days now. It recorded 12,616 new cases and 134 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 9,735 cases and 151 deaths yesterday.

The state accounted for more than 56% of the new cases of COVID-19 infection and more than 42% of the deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 449,856 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,894,312 today.

Of the 318 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 134, followed by 90 deaths in Maharashtra, 25 in Tamil Nadu and 15 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 15 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,200,258 today, up 24,602 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.95% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 2,489 to 244,198 today, the lowest in 204 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 92.63 crore, including 43.09 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.68% today, below 3% for the 104th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.57% today, below 3% for 38 consecutive days now.

