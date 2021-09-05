India logs 308 COVID-19 deaths, 42,766 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 5, 2021

India today logged 308 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 42,766 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

The country had reported 330 COVID-19 deaths and 42,618 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, accounted for more than 69 per cent of the new cases registered in the country in the last 24 hours, at 29,682, and 142 of the 308 deaths. The state had posted 29,322 new cases and 131 deaths yesterday.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 68 consecutive days. It has, however, remained above 40,000 for five consecutive days now.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 440,533 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 32,988,673 today.

Of the 308 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 142, followed by 64 in Maharashtra, 21 in Karnataka, 20 in Tamil Nadu, 16 in Andhra Pradesh, and 10 in Assam.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

In national capital Delhi, there was no COVID-19 death reported during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,138,092 today, up 38,091 from yesterday. The recovery rate fell to 97.42% from 97.43% yesterday.

The number of active cases continued to rise, going up by 4,367 to 410,048.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has gone up to 68.46 crore, inclduing 71.61 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 2.62% today, below 3% for the 72nd day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 2.45% today.

NNN