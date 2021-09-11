India logs 308 COVID-19 deaths, 33,376 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 11, 2021

India today logged 308 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 33,376 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

The country had reported 260 COVID-19 deaths and 34,973 new cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, registered 25,010 new cases and 177 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 26,200 cases and 125 deaths yesterday. Like yesterday, the state accounted for nearly 75% of the new cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 74 consecutive days. It has remained below 40,000 for two days now.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 442,317 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,208,330 today.

Of the 308 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 177, followed by 44 deaths in Maharashtra, 25 in Tamil Nadu, 14 in West Bengal and 10 in Karnataka.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 17 states and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,374,497, up 32,198 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.48%.

The number of active cases in the country increased by 870 to 391,516 today.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 73 crore to stand at 73,05,89,688, including 65,27,175 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 2.26% today, below 3% for the 78th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 2.10% today, below 3% for 12 consecutive days now.

