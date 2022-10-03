India logs 3,011 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 28 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 3, 2022

India on Monday logged 3,011 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- lower than Sunday's number -- and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Sunday reported 3,375 new cases of infection and 18 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 1,121 of the new cases of infection posted today, followed by 489 in Tamil Nadu and 379 in Maharashtra.

The 28 deaths registered today included 20 backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining eight deaths, there were two deaths in Kerala and one each in Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha and West Bengal.