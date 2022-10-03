India logs 3,011 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 28 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, October 3, 2022
India on Monday logged 3,011 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- lower than Sunday's number -- and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Sunday reported 3,375 new cases of infection and 18 deaths.
Kerala accounted for 1,121 of the new cases of infection posted today, followed by 489 in Tamil Nadu and 379 in Maharashtra.
The 28 deaths registered today included 20 backlog cases in Kerala.
Of the remaining eight deaths, there were two deaths in Kerala and one each in Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha and West Bengal.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,701 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,597,498 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,032,671 today, up 4,301 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.73%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 1,318 to 36,126 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 218.77 crore today, including 1.70 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 2.23% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.31% today.
A total of 89.57 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 1.34 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
