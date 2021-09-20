India logs 295 COVID-19 deaths, 30,256 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 20, 2021

India today logged 295 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 30,256 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as most parts of the country continued to witness a downtrend in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country had recorded 309 COVID-19 deaths and 29,773 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, reported 19,653 new cases of infection and 152 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 19,325 cases and 143 deaths yesterday.

The state, thus, accounted for nearly 65% of the new cases of infection and more than half of the deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 83 consecutive days. It has remained below 40,000 for 11 days now. The number dropped below 30,000 yesterday after staying above that mark for three days but has risen above that level again today.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 445,133.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,478,419 today.

Of the 295 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 152, followed by 49 in Maharashtra, 27 in Tamil Nadu, 16 in Karnataka, and 11 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 18 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,715,105, up 43,938 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood improved to 97.71% from 97.67% yesterday.

The number of active cases in the country dropped by 13,977 to 318,181 today, the lowest in 183 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had risen to 80.85 crore today, including 37.78 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 2.07% today, below 3% for the 87th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 2..57% today, below 3% for 21 consecutive days now.

