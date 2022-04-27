India logs 2,927 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 32 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 27, 2022

India today logged 2,927 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than yesterday's numbers -- and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had yesterday reported 2,483 cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,399 deaths, including 1,347 backlog deaths in Assam and 47 in Kerala.

The 32 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 26 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The remaining six COVID-19 deaths posted in the last 24 hours included four in Maharashtra and one each in Delhi and Mizoram.

With the latest data released by the Ministry this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 523,654 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,065,496 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,525,563 today, up 2,252 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country rose again today, going up by 643 to 16,279.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 188.19 crore today, including 21.97 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.58% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.59%.

A total of 83.59 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 5.05 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

