India logs 291 COVID-19 deaths, 68,020 new cases of infection

New Delhi, March 29, 2021

India today logged 291 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 68,020 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the continuing spike in the numbers of fresh cases in Maharashtra and some other States remained a cause of serious concern.

At 291, the number of deaths reported today is lower than the 312 recorded yesterday -- which was the highest since December 25, 2020 when 336 deaths were reported.

The number of fresh cases of infection registered today, at 68,020, is higher than the 62,714 reported yesterday. It is also the highest since October 11, 2020 when 74,383 cases had been registered.

Of the 68,020 new cases of infection reported in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State -- alone accounted for 40,414 ccases.

The State also accounted for 108 of the 291 deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 161,843 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has crossed the 12-million mark to reach 12,039,644.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 11,355,993 as of this morning, up 32,231 from yesterday. The recovery rate has fallen to 94.32% from 94.58% yesterday.

The number of active cases surged by 35,498 in the last 24 hours to cross the 500,000 mark, at 521,808 -- the highest since November 5, 2020, when it had stood at 527,962.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17 last year.

The world has reported a total of 127.116 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.783 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 30.262 million cases) and Brazil (more than 12.534 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (549,335), Brazil (312,206) and Mexico (201,623).

NNN