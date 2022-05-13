India logs 2,841 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection but deaths dip to nine in last 24 hours

New Delhi, May 13, 2022

India today logged 2,841 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, slightly higher than yesterday, but the number of deaths came down to single-digit level at nine in the last 24 hours.

The nine deaths included as many as eight previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala. The lone other death was reported from Maharashtra.

The country had yesterday recorded 2,827 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 24 deaths, including 17 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths of the past few weeks in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,190 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,116,254 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,573,460 today, up 3,295 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went down for the fifth day today, by 463 to 18,604 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 190.99 crore today, including 14.03 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.58% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.69% today.

A total of 84.29 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.86 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

