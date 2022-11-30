India logs 279 new cases of COVID-19 infection, five deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 30, 2022

India on Wednesday logged 279 new cases of COVID-19 infection and five deaths in the last 24 hours, higher than Tuesday's numbers.

The country had on Tuesday reported 215 new cases of infection and one death.

The five deaths recorded today included one death each in Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra, along with two backlog cases in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,620 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,672,347 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,136,872 today, up 401 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 127 to 4,855 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.92 crore today, including 64,240 doses given in the last 24 hours.

