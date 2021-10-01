India logs 277 COVID-19 deaths, 26,727 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 1, 2021

India today logged 277 more COVID-19 deaths and 26,727 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours even as most parts of the country continued to see a deceleration in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country had reported 311 COVID-19 deaths and 23,529 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

The number of new cases in a single day stayed above the 20,000-mark for the second day today after falling below that level for two days.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, recorded 15,914 new cases and 122 deaths today as compared to 12,161 cases and 155 deaths yesterday.

The state accounted for more than 59% of the new cases of COVID-19 infection and 44% of the deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 92 consecutive days. It has remained below 40,000 for 19 days and below 30,000 for seven days now.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 448,339 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,766,707 today.

Of the 277 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 122, followed by 56 deaths in Maharashtra, 28 in Tamil Nadu, 15 in West Bengal 14 in Karnataka and 13 in Andhra Pradesh.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 19 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours. Four states posted one death each.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,043,144 today, up 28,246 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.85% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 1,796 to 275,224 today, the lowest in 196 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 89.02 crore today, including 64.40 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.70% today, below 3% for the 98th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.76% today, below 3% for 32 consecutive days now.

