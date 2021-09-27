India logs 276 COVID-19 deaths, 26,041 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 27, 2021

India today reported 276 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 26,041 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as most parts of the country continued to see a deceleration in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country had logged 260 COVID-19 deaths and 28,326 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, recorded 15,951 new cases of infection and 165 deaths in the last 24 hours, as compared to 16,671 cases and 120 deaths yesterday.

The state accounted for more than 61% of the new cases of COVID-19 infection and nearly 60% of the deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 89 consecutive days. It has remained below 40,000 for 15 days and below 30,000 for three days now.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 447,194 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,678,786 today.

Of the 276 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 165, followed by 36 in Maharashtra, 14 in Tamil Nadu and 11 in Andhra Pradesh.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 19 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours. Four states reported one death each.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,931,972 up 29,621 from yesterday. The recovery rate rose to 97.78% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 3,856 to 299,620 today -- the lowest in 191 days -- after going up for two days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 86.01 crore today, including 38.18 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.94% today, below 3% for the 94th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 2.24% today, below 3% for 28 consecutive days now.

