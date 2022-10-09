India logs 2,756 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 21 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 9, 2022

India on Sunday logged 2,756 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 21 deaths -- marginally lower than Saturday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Saturday reported 2,797 cases of COVID-19 infection and 24 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 740 of the new cases of infection posted in the last 24 hours, followed by 480 in Maharashtra and 366 in Tamil Nadu.

The 21 deaths registered today included 16 backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining five deaths, there were two in Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.