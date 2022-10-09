India logs 2,756 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 21 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, October 9, 2022
India on Sunday logged 2,756 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 21 deaths -- marginally lower than Saturday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Saturday reported 2,797 cases of COVID-19 infection and 24 deaths.
Kerala accounted for 740 of the new cases of infection posted in the last 24 hours, followed by 480 in Maharashtra and 366 in Tamil Nadu.
The 21 deaths registered today included 16 backlog cases in Kerala.
Of the remaining five deaths, there were two in Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,799 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,612,013 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,054,621 today, up 3,393 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 658 to 28,593 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 218.97 crore today, including 4.73 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.15% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.28%.
A total of 89.69 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 2.39 lakh tests yesterday.
NNN