India logs 2,706 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 25 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, May 30, 2022

India today logged 2,706 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- slightly lower than yesterday's number -- and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The 25 deaths posted today included 23 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala. The remaining two deaths included one each in Maharashtra and West Bengal.

The country had yesterday reported 2,828 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 14 deaths, including 13 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,611 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,155,749 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,613,440 today, up 2,070 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

However, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the seventh consecutive day today, by 611 to 17,698.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 193.31 crore today, including 2.28 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.97% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.58% today.

A total of 85 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 2.78 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

