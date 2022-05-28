India logs 2,685 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 33 deaths in last 24 hours
File photo of a healthcare worker collecting a swab sample from a man for a COVID-19, at Anand Vihar in New Delhi on January 5, 2022. Anupam Gautam/IANS
National

India logs 2,685 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 33 deaths in last 24 hours

By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, May 27, 2022

India today logged 2,685 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The 33 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included as many as 32 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala. The lone other death posted today was in Rajasthan.

The country had yesterday reported 2,710 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 14 deaths, including 12 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,572 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,150,215 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,609,335 today, up 2,158 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

However, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the fifth consecutive day today, by 494 to 16,308.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 193.13 crore today, including 14.39 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.60% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.54% today.

A total of 84.93 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.47 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN

COVID19
Coronavirus Pandemic

