India logs 2,678 new cases of COVID-19 infection, ten deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 14, 2022

India on Friday recorded 2,678 new cases of COVID-19 infection and ten deaths -- slightly lower than yesterday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Thursday recorded 2,786 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 12 deaths.

The ten deaths registered today included three backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining seven deaths in the last 24 hours, Karnataka accounted for three, followed by one each in Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,857 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,623,997 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,068,557 today, up 2,594 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went up slightly by 74 to 26,583 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.21 crore today, including 5.93 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.13% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.07%.

A total of 89.81 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 2.37 lakh tests yesterday.

