India logs 2,539 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 60 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 17, 2022

India on Thursday logged 2,539 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than yesterday's numbers, as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic maintained a decelerating trend across the country.

The 60 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 38 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday posted 2,876 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 98 deaths, including 54 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

If the 38 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India is 22, half of the 44 recorded yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 516,132 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose past the 43-million mark to 43,001,477 today.

Not counting the 38 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 22 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 12 deaths in Kerala, the highest among all states.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 27 States and Union Territories posted zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,454,546 today, up 4,491 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.73%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped further to 30,799 today, down 2,012 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 180.80 crore today, including 17.86 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.35% and the Weekly Positive Rate at 0.42%.

A total of 78.12 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 7.17 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

