India logs 253 new cases of COVID-19 infection, three deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 3, 2022

India on Saturday logged 253 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- lower than Friday's number -- and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Friday recorded 275 new cases of COVID-19 infection and two deaths.

The three deaths registered today included one in Himachal Pradesh and two backlog cases in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,627 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,673,166 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,137,942 today, up 325 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 75 to 4,597 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.93 crore today, including 53,249 doses given in the last 24 hours.

NNN