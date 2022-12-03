File photo of a healthcare worker administering a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a person in Aizawl, Mizoram, on August 13, 2022.
File photo of a healthcare worker administering a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a person in Aizawl, Mizoram, on August 13, 2022.Photo: MoHFW/Twitter
National

India logs 253 new cases of COVID-19 infection, three deaths in last 24 hours

By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, December 3, 2022

India on Saturday logged 253 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- lower than Friday's number -- and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Friday recorded 275 new cases of COVID-19 infection and two deaths.

The three deaths registered today included one in Himachal Pradesh and two backlog cases in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,627 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,673,166 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,137,942 today, up 325 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 75 to 4,597 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.93 crore today, including 53,249 doses given in the last 24 hours.

NNN

COVID19
Coronavirus Pandemic

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in