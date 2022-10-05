India logs 2,468 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 17 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 5, 2022

India on Wednesday logged 2,468 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, slightly more than Tuesday's numbers.

The country had on Tuesday recorded 1,968 cases of infection and 15 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 670 of the 2,468 new cases of infection posted today, followed by 443 cases in Tamil Nadu and 407 in Maharashtra.

The 17 deaths registered today included nine backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining eight deaths, there were two in Maharashtra and one each in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal.