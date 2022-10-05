India logs 2,468 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 17 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, October 5, 2022
India on Wednesday logged 2,468 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, slightly more than Tuesday's numbers.
The country had on Tuesday recorded 1,968 cases of infection and 15 deaths.
Kerala accounted for 670 of the 2,468 new cases of infection posted today, followed by 443 cases in Tamil Nadu and 407 in Maharashtra.
The 17 deaths registered today included nine backlog cases in Kerala.
Of the remaining eight deaths, there were two in Maharashtra and one each in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,733 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,601,934 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,039,883 today, up 3,731 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 1,280 to 33,318 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 218.83 crore today, including 2.90 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
NNN