A health worker collecting a swab sample from a passenger at the railway station in the wake of a surge in COVID cases in some countries, in Patna on December 23, 2022.
A health worker collecting a swab sample from a passenger at the railway station in the wake of a surge in COVID cases in some countries, in Patna on December 23, 2022.IANS
National

India logs 243 new cases of COVID-19 infection, one death in last 24 hours

By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, December 30, 2022

India on Friday logged 243 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one death -- lower than Thursday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Thursday reported 268 new cases of COVID-19 infection and two deaths.

The lone death posted today was in Maharashtra.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 went up to 530,699 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,678,158 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,143,850 today, up 185 from yesterday, for a recovery rate of 98.8%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection rose for the third consecutive day, going up by 57 to 3,609 today.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.11% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.16%.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.09 crore, including 81,097 doses given in the last 24 hours.

A total of 91.05 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far, including 2.13 lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

NNN

COVID19
Coronavirus Pandemic

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in