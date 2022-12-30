India logs 243 new cases of COVID-19 infection, one death in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 30, 2022

India on Friday logged 243 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one death -- lower than Thursday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Thursday reported 268 new cases of COVID-19 infection and two deaths.

The lone death posted today was in Maharashtra.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 went up to 530,699 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,678,158 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,143,850 today, up 185 from yesterday, for a recovery rate of 98.8%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection rose for the third consecutive day, going up by 57 to 3,609 today.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.11% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.16%.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.09 crore, including 81,097 doses given in the last 24 hours.

A total of 91.05 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far, including 2.13 lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

