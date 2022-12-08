India logs 241 new cases of COVID-19 infection, nine deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 8, 2022

India on Thursday logged 241 new cases of COVID-19 infection and nine deaths -- higher than Wednesday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Wednesday recorded 166 new cases of infection and five deaths.

Kerala accounted for 80 of the 241 new cases of infection registered today, followed by 44 in Karnataka and 33 in Maharashtra.

The nine deaths registered today included two in Karnataka and one in Kerala. There were also six backlog cases in Kerala.