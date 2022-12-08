India logs 241 new cases of COVID-19 infection, nine deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, December 8, 2022
India on Thursday logged 241 new cases of COVID-19 infection and nine deaths -- higher than Wednesday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Wednesday recorded 166 new cases of infection and five deaths.
Kerala accounted for 80 of the 241 new cases of infection registered today, followed by 44 in Karnataka and 33 in Maharashtra.
The nine deaths registered today included two in Karnataka and one in Kerala. There were also six backlog cases in Kerala.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,647 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,674,190 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,139,299 today, up 243 from yesterday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 11 to 4,244 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.95 crore today, including 40,975doses given in the last 24 hours.
