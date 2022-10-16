India logs 2,401 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 21 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 16, 2022

India on Sunday logged 2,401 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- slightly lower than Saturday's number -- and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Saturday reported 2,430 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 17 deaths.

The 21 deaths registered today included 16 backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining five deaths in the last 24 hours, there were two in Chhattisgarh and one each in Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,895 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,628,8238 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,073,308 today, up 2,373 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went up slightly by seven to 26,625 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.27 crore today, including 5.02 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.04% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.05%.

A total of 89.86 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 2.31 lakh tests yesterday.

