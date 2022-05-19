India logs 2,364 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,303 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,129,563 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,589,841 today, up 2,582 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went down for the 11th day today, by 228 to 15,419 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 191.79 crore today, including 13.71 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.50% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.55% today.

A total of 84.54 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.77 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN