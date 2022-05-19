India logs 2,364 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 10 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, May 19, 2022
India today logged 2,364 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than yesterday's number -- and ten deaths in the last 24 hours.
The ten deaths registered in the last 24 hours included six previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.
The remaining four deaths included one each in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.
The country had yesterday recorded 1,829 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 33 deaths, including 31 were previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,303 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,129,563 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,589,841 today, up 2,582 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went down for the 11th day today, by 228 to 15,419 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 191.79 crore today, including 13.71 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.50% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.55% today.
A total of 84.54 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.77 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN