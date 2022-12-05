India logs 226 new cases of COVID-19 infection, two deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 5, 2022

India on Monday logged 226 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- the same as on Sunday -- and two deaths during the last 24 hours.

The country had on Sunday posted 226 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one death.

Kerala accounted for 87 of the 226 new cases of infection, followed by 40 in Maharashtra.

The two deaths registered today were both backlog cases in Kerala and no COVID-19 death was reported from any state during the last 24 hours.