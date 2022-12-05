India logs 226 new cases of COVID-19 infection, two deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, December 5, 2022
India on Monday logged 226 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- the same as on Sunday -- and two deaths during the last 24 hours.
The country had on Sunday posted 226 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one death.
Kerala accounted for 87 of the 226 new cases of infection, followed by 40 in Maharashtra.
The two deaths registered today were both backlog cases in Kerala and no COVID-19 death was reported from any state during the last 24 hours.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,630 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,673,618 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,138,554 today, up 319 from yesterday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 95 to 4,434 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.94 crore today, including 7,276 doses given in the last 24 hours.
