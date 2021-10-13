India logs 226 more deaths due to COVID-19, 15,823 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 13, 2021

India today logged 226 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 15,823 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours, higher than the numbers reported yesterday.

The country had posted 181 COVID-19 deaths and 14,313 cases of infection yesterday.

The number of new cases in a single day, however, remained below the 20,000-mark for the fifth day though it reversed a five-day downtrend today.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for some days now. It recorded a slight increase in the number of new cases at 7,823 as compared to 6,996 posted yesterday. There were 106 deaths in this period as against 84 logged yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 451,189 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, crossed 34 million and stood at 34,001,743 today.

Of the 226 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 106, followed by 43 deaths in Maharashtra, 18 in Tamil Nadu, 12 in Andhra Pradesh, 11 in Karnataka and 10 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 20 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,342,901 today, up 22,849 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.06% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 7,247 to 207,653 today, the lowest in 214 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 96.43 crore, including 50.63 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.46% today, below 3% for the 110th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.19% today, below 3% for 44 consecutive days now.

