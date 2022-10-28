India logs 2,208 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 12 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, October 28, 2022
India on Friday logged 2,208 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 12 deaths -- significantly higher than Thursday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Thursday reported 1,112 new cases of COVID-19 infection and six deaths.
Maharashtra accounted for 972 of the 2,208 new cases posted today, followed by 310 in Kereala, 195 in Karnataka and 179 in Tamil Nadu.
All other states registered less than 100 cases, with three states reporting zero cases.
The 12 deaths reported today included nine backlog cases in Kerala and three deaths in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,999 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,649,088 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,100,691 today, up 3,619 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.77%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 1,423 to 19,398 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.60 crore today, including 1.60 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.55% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.12%.
More than 90.05 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 1.42 lakh tests yesterday.
NNN