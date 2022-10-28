India logs 2,208 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 12 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 28, 2022

India on Friday logged 2,208 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 12 deaths -- significantly higher than Thursday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Thursday reported 1,112 new cases of COVID-19 infection and six deaths.

Maharashtra accounted for 972 of the 2,208 new cases posted today, followed by 310 in Kereala, 195 in Karnataka and 179 in Tamil Nadu.

All other states registered less than 100 cases, with three states reporting zero cases.

The 12 deaths reported today included nine backlog cases in Kerala and three deaths in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra.