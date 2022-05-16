India logs 2,202 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 27 deaths in last 24 hours
File photo of a health worker administering a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in Bengaluru, on January 3, 2022.Dhananjay Yadav/IANS
New Delhi, May 16, 2022

India today logged 2,202 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- lower than yesterday's number -- and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The 27 deaths posted today included 22 previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.

The country had yesterday recorded 2,487 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 13 deaths, including eight previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.

The other five deaths logged today included three in Delhi and one each in Jammu & Kashmir and Maharashtra.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,241 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,123,801 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,582,243 today, up 2,550 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went down for the eighth day today, by 375 to 17,317 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 191.37 crore today, including 3.10 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.74% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.59% today.

A total of 84.41 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 2.97 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

