India logs 21,566 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 45 more deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 21, 2022

India on Thursday logged 21,566 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 45 more deaths in the last 24 hours, higher than Wednesday's numbers.

The country had on Wednesday reported 20,557 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 40 deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

The number of new cases in a single day had fallen below the 20,000-mark on Monday after remaining above that level for four consecutive days. It has now remained above that mark again for two consecutive days.

Of the 45 deaths recorded today, Kerala accounted for 17, followed by seven deaths in Maharashtra, six in West Bengal, two each in Assam, Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, and one each in Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Mizoram, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,870, not counting the 2,563 backlog deaths reported in Punjab yesterday.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,825,185 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,150,434 today, up 18,294 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.46%.

The number of active cases went up by 3,227 to 148,881 today, after declining for two days. Prior to that, it had maintained an uptrend for 55 consecutive days.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 200.91 crore today, including 29.12 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 4.25% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.51% today.

A total of 87.11 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 5.07 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

