India logs 214 new cases of COVID-19 infection, four days in last 24 hours

New Delhi, January 7, 2023

India on Saturday logged 214 new cases of COVID-19 infection, slightly lower than Friday's number, and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Friday recorded 228 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and four deaths.

The four deaths registered today included one each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and two backlog cases in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 rose to 530,718 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,679,761 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,146,534 today, up 204 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.8%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection rose slightly by six to 2,509 today.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.11% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.12%.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.13 crore, including 56,997 doses given in the last 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in the country rose to 91.19 crore, including 188,768 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

