India logs 2,139 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 13 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, October 12, 2022
India on Wednesday reported 2,139 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, slightly higher than Tuesday's numbers.
The country had on Tuesday reported 1,957 new cases of COVID-19 infection and eight deaths.
Kerala accounted for 520 of the 2,139 new cases of infection registered in the last 24 hours, followed by 384 in Maharashtra, 304 in Tamil Nadu, 180 in West Bengal, 168 in Karnataka and 108 in Gujarat.
The 13 deaths registered today included four backlog cases in Kerala.
Of the remaining nine deaths, Maharashtra accounted for four, Uttar Pradesh 2 and Delhi, Punjab and West Bengal one each.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,835 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,618,533 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,063,406 today, up 3,208 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 1,082 to 26,292 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.09 crore today, including 4.93 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.81% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.13%.
A total of 89.76 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 2.64 lakh tests yesterday.
