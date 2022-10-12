India logs 2,139 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 13 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 12, 2022

India on Wednesday reported 2,139 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, slightly higher than Tuesday's numbers.

The country had on Tuesday reported 1,957 new cases of COVID-19 infection and eight deaths.

Kerala accounted for 520 of the 2,139 new cases of infection registered in the last 24 hours, followed by 384 in Maharashtra, 304 in Tamil Nadu, 180 in West Bengal, 168 in Karnataka and 108 in Gujarat.

The 13 deaths registered today included four backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining nine deaths, Maharashtra accounted for four, Uttar Pradesh 2 and Delhi, Punjab and West Bengal one each.