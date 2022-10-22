India logs 2,112 new cases of COVID-19 infection, four deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 22, 2022

India on Saturday logged 2,112 new cases of COVID-19 infection and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Friday reported 2,119 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 10 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 409 of the 2,112 new cases of infection, followed by 402 in Maharashtra, 222 in Tamil Nadu, 202 in Karnataka, 113 in Delhi and 108 in West Bengal.

The four deaths registered today included three backlog cases in Kerala, with the lone death in the last 24 hours reported from West Bengal.