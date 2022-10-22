India logs 2,112 new cases of COVID-19 infection, four deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, October 22, 2022
India on Saturday logged 2,112 new cases of COVID-19 infection and four deaths in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Friday reported 2,119 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 10 deaths.
Kerala accounted for 409 of the 2,112 new cases of infection, followed by 402 in Maharashtra, 222 in Tamil Nadu, 202 in Karnataka, 113 in Delhi and 108 in West Bengal.
The four deaths registered today included three backlog cases in Kerala, with the lone death in the last 24 hours reported from West Bengal.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,957 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,640,748 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,087,748 today, up 3,102 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 994 to 24,043 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.53 crore today, including 2.90 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.01% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.97%.
A total of 89.98 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 2.09 lakh tests yesterday.
