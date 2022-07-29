India logs 20,409 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 32 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi, July 29, 2022

India on Friday logged 20,409 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 32 deaths in the past 24 hours -- lower than Thursday's numbers.

The country had on Thursday recorded 20,557 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 44 deaths.

The number of new cases in a single day remained above 20,000 for the second consecutive day today after staying below that level for three days.

Maharashtra accounted for 2,203 of the 20,409 fresh cases of infection posted today, followed by 1,889 cases in Karnataka, 1,837 in Kerala, 1,712 in Tamil Nadu, 1,495 in West Bengal, 1,128 in Delhi, 1,101 in Gujarat, 1,030 in Odisha, 930 in Himachal Pradesh, 836 in Telangana, 686 in Jammu & Kashmir, 660 in Haryana, 652 in Assam, 571 in Punjab, and 466 in Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 32 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, West Bengal accounted for seven, followed by three deaths each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, two each in Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Tripura, and one each in Chandigarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 526,258. This includes 15 backlog deaths reported from Kerala. The total does not incude the 2,563 backlog deaths reported in Punjab last week.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,979,730 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,309,484 today, up 22,697 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.48%.

The number of active cases fell by 2,335 to 143,988 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 203.60 crore today, including 38.63 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 5.12% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.82% today.

A total of 87.44 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.98 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

