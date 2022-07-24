India logs 20,279 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 36 deaths in past 24 hours
New Delhi, July 24, 2022
India on Sunday logged 20,279 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 36 deaths in the past 24 hours, lower than the numbers on Saturday.
The country had on Saturday recorded 21,411 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 67 deaths.
The number of new cases in a single day has now remained above 20,000 for five consecutive days.
Maharashtra accounted for 2,336 of the 21,411 new cases of infection recorded today, followed by 2,252 cases in Kerala, 2,014 in Tamil Nadu, 1,844 in West Bengal, 1,456 in Karnataka, 1,130 in Odisha, 937 in Gujarat, 738 in Delhi, 736 in Assam, 670 in Himachal Pradesh, 652 in Telangana, 557 in Jammu & Kashmir, 516 in Haryana, 511 in Chhattisgarh, 456 in Punjab, 446 in Tripura and 408 in Uttar Pradesh.
Of the 36 deaths posted today, Kerala and West Bengal accounted for seven each, five in Maharashtra, four in Himachal Pradesh, two each in Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir, and one each in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry and Tripura.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 526,033, not counting the 2,563 backlog deaths reported in Punjab last week.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,888,755 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,210,522 today, up 18,143 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.45%.
The number of active cases went up for the fifth consecutive day today, by 2,100 to 152,200
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 201.99 crore today, including 28.83 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 5.29% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.46% today.
A total of 87.25 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.83 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
