India logs 20,279 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 36 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi, July 24, 2022

India on Sunday logged 20,279 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 36 deaths in the past 24 hours, lower than the numbers on Saturday.

The country had on Saturday recorded 21,411 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 67 deaths.

The number of new cases in a single day has now remained above 20,000 for five consecutive days.

Maharashtra accounted for 2,336 of the 21,411 new cases of infection recorded today, followed by 2,252 cases in Kerala, 2,014 in Tamil Nadu, 1,844 in West Bengal, 1,456 in Karnataka, 1,130 in Odisha, 937 in Gujarat, 738 in Delhi, 736 in Assam, 670 in Himachal Pradesh, 652 in Telangana, 557 in Jammu & Kashmir, 516 in Haryana, 511 in Chhattisgarh, 456 in Punjab, 446 in Tripura and 408 in Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 36 deaths posted today, Kerala and West Bengal accounted for seven each, five in Maharashtra, four in Himachal Pradesh, two each in Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir, and one each in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry and Tripura.